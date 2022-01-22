'Starc, Gayle, Sam Curran': 7 big names missing from IPL auction player list
Image: PTI, BCCI
Because of recurring injuries, former Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes has decided against naming himself in the upcoming IPL auctions.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Chris Gayle has decided against including himself in the upcoming IPL auction after leaving midway through last season's edition due to required rest before the T20 World Cup.
Image: PTI
Although Mitchell Starc demonstrated interest previously in returning to the IPL, the former RCB pacer will not be amongst the names included in the auctions.
Image: PTI
Similarly, Joe Root will also not be included in the upcoming auctions despite having demonstrated interest earlier to take part in his first IPL.
Image: AP
Chris Woakes is another England star whose name will not be included in the upcoming IPL auctions.
Image: PTI
Sam Curran, who has not played competitive cricket since suffering a lower back injury during last season's IPL, is perhaps one of the biggest names missing in the auction.
Image: PTI
Jofra Archer, who has made his name as one of the quickest pacers featuring in IPL history, will also not be included in the upcoming auction.
Image: IPLT20.com