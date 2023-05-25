Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 25 ,2023
Stars who can end Roman Reigns' reign
Roman Reigns is all set to achieve the rare feat of completing 1000 days as a champion.
Reigns has been the WWE universal champion since August 30, 2020 and has held the WWE championship since April 3, 2020.
While his title run nears the Hall-of-Famer mark, here's a look at the top superstars who can possibly end his title reign.
Although Cody Rhodes lost the undisputed title match at WrestleMania 39, reports emerged that the rivalry can yet again take place next year.
Seth Rollins last challenged Reigns at Royal Rumble 2022 and is another star who can rightfully take away one or both Reigns' titles.
Former universal champion Bray Wyatt also features in the list as he looks to restore his credibility as a superstar.
Fans have been speculating The Rock vs Reigns matchup for WrestleMania for years now, and The Rock ending the champions' reign is something that excites fans.
With The Bloodline going through a major turmoil. it won't be a surprise for fans if one of the Uso brothers end up defeating Roman Reigns.
