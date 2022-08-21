Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric: Key stats ahead of high-octane Cincinnati 2022 Final
Image: @atptour/Instagram
Cincinnati 2022 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas currently ranks 7th in the ATP Men's singles rankings.
Image: @atptour/Instagram
On the other hand, Borna Coric currently ranks 152.
Image: @atptour/Instagram
Tsitsipas is riding high on a win-loss record of 42-15 in the 2022 season.
Image: @atptour/Instagram
Coric has a record of 4-8 in the 2022 season.
Image: @atptour/Instagram
Tsitsipas eyes a third title win in 2022 and 10th overall title win of his tennis career.
Image: AP
Coric has won only two titles in his career so far.
Image: @atptour/Instagram
The Cincinnati 2022 final will be the third-time Tsitsipas will face Coric in a head-to-head match.
Image: AP
Coric won the last time he faced Tsitsipas by 6-7(2) 6-4 4-6 7-5 7-6(4) in the 3rd round at the US Open 2020.
Image: @atptour/Instagram
Tsitsipas has suffered only two defeats in his last 10 matches.
Image: AP
Coric has won seven out of his last 10 games.
Image: @atptour/Instagram
