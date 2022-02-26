Step Inside Anil-Tina Ambani's son Anmol's grand wedding festivities with Khrisha Shah
Image: Instagram/tinaambaniofficial
Tina Ambani's son, Anmol Ambani, tied the knot with Khrisha Shah in Mumbai on February 20 in a grand wedding ceremony.
Image: Instagram/tinaambaniofficial
The family could be seen donning neutral shades of outfits. Khrisha looked gorgeous in a blue and purple lehenga as she posed flaunting her Mehendi.
Image: Instagram/tinaambaniofficial
In the picture, Anmol, along with his family, could be seen performing some wedding rituals.
Image: Instagram/tinaambaniofficial
The Ambanis were seen taking blessing from God ahead of Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah's wedding
Image: Instagram/tinaambaniofficial
This picture is from the couple's Haldi ceremony where Tina Ambani could be seen applying Haldi to son, Anmol Ambani.
Image: Instagram/tinaambaniofficial