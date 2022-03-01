Step Inside Krystle D'Souza's wardrobe fit for all kinds of fashion outings
Image: Instagram/@krystledsouza
Krystle D'Souza stunned in these shades of pink. A woollen oversized sweater teamed up with a rose pink mini skirt looked flattering.
Image: Instagram/@krystledsouza
She looked dreamy in this winter ensemble as she pairs an oversized red-coloured sweater with black-coloured leather pants. She completed the look with a black and white muffler.
Image: Instagram/@krystledsouza
The yellow dress worn by Krystle gave those summer vibes as she paired a yellow-coloured mini skirt with a similar coloured top and jacket.
Image: Instagram/@krystledsouza
Krystle D'Souza dazzles in a blue-coloured co-ord set, paired with a white sheer shirt. The white fanny pack complimented the whole look.
Image: Instagram/@krystledsouza
The lavender co-ord set worn by the 'Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai' actor looks flattering.
Image: Instagram/@krystledsouza
Krystle D'Souza gave those beachy vibes as she paired white yet glittery wide-leg trousers with a black crop top.
Image: Instagram/@krystledsouza
The actor sizzled an off-shoulder white and black polka dot dress with a cool pair of crocks. Krystle completed the look with a pearl necklace.
Image: Instagram/@krystledsouza