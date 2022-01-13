'Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Triple H': Most Royal Rumble wins in WWE history
Image: WWE.com
Stone Cold Steve Austin has the most number of Royal Rumble victories with three, in 1997, 1998 and 2001.
Image: WWE.com
Shawn Michaels and five others have two wins each. The Heartbreak Kid won in 1995 and 1996 including when he came first and stayed till the end.
Image: WWE.com
Legendary Hulk Hogan won two consecutive in 1990 and then in 1991.
Image: WWE.com
Triple H won his first in 2002 and then in 2016 he won again proving that age is just a number for him.
Image: WWE.com
Batista won first in 2005 and then in 2014, he picked up his second Royal Rumble victory.
Image: WWE.com
John Cena won in 2008 and then five years later he won again in 2013.
Image: WWE.com
Randy Orton won his first in 2009 and then in 2017, he won again.
Image: WWE.com