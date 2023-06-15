Prateek Arya
Jun 15 ,2023
Steve Smith on the verge of shattering records in The Ashes
Steve Smith could break a number of records in Ashes 2023. One of milestones he will achieve is of 100 Tests. He is 3 Tests away from joining 100 Test club.
Steve Smith is 53 runs away from joining 9000 Test runs club. He is certain to achieve this mark.
Steve Smith is 106 runs away from joining 15000 international runs club.
Steve Smith is 256 runs away from becoming 1st cricketer to score 3300 runs in Ashes in last 100 years.
Steve Smith is two centuries away from becoming the second highest centurion in Ashes. Smith has 11 Ashes centuries to his name.
The Ashes 2023 is expected to showcase intriguing display between England and Australia. Steve Smith could prove to be differentiator for the Aussies.
