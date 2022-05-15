'Stranger Things 4' Premiere: A sneak peek into the star-studded event
Image: Instagram/@netflix_in
'Stranger Things' season 4 premiere witnessed a star-studded event depicting the star cast arriving together at the event.
Image: Instagram/@netflix_in
Actor Finn Wolfhard sported a col black top and grey pants while Gaten Matarazzo wore a colourful blazer with a blue tee inside.
Image: Instagram/@netflix_in
Millie Bobby Brown candidly posed for the camera with her 'Stranger Things' co-star David Harbour who plays the role of Jim Hopper in the series.
Image: Instagram/@netflix_in
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp hugged each other with love as they playfully posed for the camera at the 'Stranger Things' 4 Premiere.
Image: Instagram/@netflix_in
Noah Schnapp, David Harbour and Gaten Matarazzo were spotted in a fun-filled moment with blissful smiles on their faces.
Image: Instagram/@netflix_in
Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp gave major friendship goals at the recently held 'Stranger Things' season 4 premiere.
Image: Instagram/@netflix_in
The first episode of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 is slated to release on Netflix on 27 May 2022 while the finale will hit the screens on 1 July 2022.
Image: Instagram/@netflix_in