'Stranger Things 4' to 'Panchayat 2': Top films/shows to watch this weekend

Netflix’s famous mystery, drama series Stranger Things 4 released on May 27 in the English language.
IMAGE: Instagram/StrangetThingsTV
Anek that released on May 27 shows Ayushmann Khurrana playing the role of an undercover cop Joshua aka Aman.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnekMovie
Top Gun: Maverick is action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.
IMAGE: Instagram/TopGunfilm
Panchayat, the lighthearted series is now in its second season. On May 20, the web series premiered on Amazon Prime Video.
IMAGE: Instagram/JitendraK1
Obi-Wan Kenobi is premiering on Disney+ on May 27 earlier than planned. West Coast viewers will be able to stream the first two episodes of the show, starting at 9 p.m. PT.
IMAGE: Instagram/ObiWanKenobi
Zombivili, a 2022 Marathi zombie comedy film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, released on ZEE5 on the 20th May 2022.
IMAGE: Instagram/MediaBuzzPR