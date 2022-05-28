'Stranger Things': Have a look at the actors who are also musicians
Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv
Wolfhard was the lead vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter, for 'Calpurnia'. Later it was announced that Wolfhard's new band, The Aubreys, would debut on the soundtrack of his movie, 'The Turning'.
Image: Twitter/@sadw30re
Caleb McLaughlin has two singles available for streaming — “Neighborhood,” and the newly released “Soul Travel.
Image: Twitter/@AlottaSweethart
Gaten Matarazzo's band, 'Work In Progress', has two songs available for streaming — “Dream Eater” and “Waste My Time.”
Image: Twitter/@emilyabclark
Though Millie Bobby Brown has not released anything yet, but she’s posted clips of herself covering various songs.
Image: Twitter/@milliesbiebs
Charlie Heaton used to do drumming in a couple rock bands of his own — Comanechi and Half Loon, ahead of Stranger Things.
Image: Twitter/@ChasesPlaces
Dacre Montgomery writes poetry and collaborates with musicians to set those poems to original music.
Image: Twitter/@sthingsarchives
Shannon Purser who played Nancy Wheeler on Stranger Things released the single, “Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me,” in 2019.
Image: Twitter/@narcissariddles
Joe Keery was a guitarist for the rock band, Post Animal, and now he tours and releases solo music under the name Djo.
Image: Twitter/@thinkerkeery
Maya Hawke made both her Stranger Things and music debut back in 2019.
Image: Twitter/@misslefroy