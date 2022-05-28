May 28 ,2022
'Stranger Things: Season 4' to 'KGF: Chapter 2'; Top OTT releases to binge-watch this week
Netflix's popular web series 'Stranger Things' has already been renewed for the fourth season. It began streaming on Netflix from May 27.
Image: Instagram@strangerthingstv
Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' made its way to Amazon Prime on May 27. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria.
Image: Instagram@tigerjackieshroff
After breaking several box office records, Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' is now made available on Amazon Prime from May 27.
Image: Instagram@thenameisyash
'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' which stars Samantha Ruth, Vijay Sethupathi & Nayanthara in the lead premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on May 27, 2022.
Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
John Abraham’s action thriller, 'Attack' was released on Zee 5 on May 27.'Attack' is the first Indian super soldier film with high-octane action, romance, and drama.
Image: Instagram@thejohnabraham
'Toolsidas Junior' marks the last film of veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor. The film traces the bond between a father and son and was released on Netflix on 23rd May.
Image: Instagram@buddhadevvarun
