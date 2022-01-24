Subhash Ghai's birthday: Revisiting some cinema gems helmed by the ace director
The 1989 action-drama 'Ram Lakhan' had a star cast with Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia and more in lead roles. This Subhash Ghai directorial was a hit.
Hero starred Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri in the lead roles. The film came out to be a blockbuster and was also remade in 2015.
The 1991 Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar starrer 'Saudagar' was another hit of the director. The film's plot revolved around two enemies Veeru and Rajeshwar, who confront each other when their respective grandchildren fall in love with each other.
The 1980 hit Karz starred Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal and Tina Ambani in the lead roles. The movie was not only loved for its thrilling plot but also for its chartbuster songs.
Late actor Dilip Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and many other stars came together for the 1986 film Karma. The movie was directed by Subhash Ghai, while Laxmikant Pyarelal gave its music.
Another star-studded directorial 'Vidhaata' received a lot of love from fans in 1982.
Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor thrilled the audience with their amazing acting in the romance drama 'Aitraaz.' The movie was a hit in 2004.
