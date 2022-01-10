'Succession': Best Episodes to binge-watch from drama series to beat Monday blues
'Nobody Is Ever Missing': The tenth and final episode of the first season occurs at Shiv and Tom's wedding, where myriad conflicts are taking place within the Roy family.
'This Is Not for Tears': The final episode of the show's second season is all about the Roy's deciding who to sacrifice in the fallout of a sexual misconduct scandal.
'I Went to Market': The fifth episode of the first season showcases Kendall beginning to plot a vote of no confidence against Logan.
'All the Bells Say': Ninth and final episode of the third season is set in Tuscany during Caroline's wedding.
'Safe Room': The fourth episode of the second season is filled with multiple character stories and introduces Holly Hunter in a recurring role as Rhea Jarrell.
'The Disruption': The third episode of the third season showcases Kendall and Logan working to build their public profiles amid an investigation.
'Dundee': The eighth episode of the second season showcases the Roy family celebrating Logan's 50 years at Waystar.
