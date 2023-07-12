Nitish Vashishtha
Jul 12 ,2023
Succession, The Last of Us: Shows with the most Emmy 2023 nominations
Image: SuccessiononHBO/Twitter
The Jenna Ortega starrer show Wednesday received a total of 12 Emmy nominations.
Image: jennadaily_/Twitter
Evan Peters' Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story received 13 Emmy nominations, including Best Limited or Anthology Series.
Image: EvanPetersBR_/Twitter
Steven Yuen and Ali Wong's Beef got a total of 13 Emmy nods, including Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie.
Image: Netflix
The Bear also got 13 Emmy nods. Actor Jeremy Allen White received the Best Actor in a Comedy Series nomination as well.
Image: TheBearFX/Twitter
Rachel Brosnahan is nominated in Best Actress In A Comedy Series, and the show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, received a total of 14 Emmy nods.
Image: MsMaisel/Twitter
Jason Sudeikis received the Best Actor in a Comedy Series nomination, with the show receiving 21 Emmy nominations.
Image: TedLassoNBC/Twitter
Aubrey Plaza's The White Lotus received a total of 23 Emmy nominations.
Image: TheWhiteLotus/Twitter
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's The Last of Us received 24 Emmy nominations, with both Ramsey and Pascal getting nominated as well.
Image: HBOMax/Twitter
Succession led the charge with a whopping 27 Emmy nominations.
Image: SuccessiononHBO/Twitter
