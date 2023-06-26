Leechhvee Roy
Jun 26 ,2023
Sudha Murty's unforgettable voyage from breaking barriers to penning success
Pexels, Pixabay & Unsplash
Sudha Murty broke barriers by becoming the first female engineer hired at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO), challenging gender bias in industry.
Pexels, Pixabay & Unsplash
She achieved academic excellence, securing the first rank in MTech among all branches of engineering and receiving gold medals for exceptional performance in BE
Pexels, Pixabay & Unsplash
Demonstrating her philanthropic vision, she established the Infosys Foundation in 1996, dedicated to social welfare and development initiatives.
Pexels, Pixabay & Unsplash
With a passion for educational empowerment, she established 70,000 libraries, aiming to provide a library for each school and promote literacy across India.
Pexels, Pixabay & Unsplash
Through her charitable trust, thousands of houses have been built in flood-affected areas, offering shelter and hope to those in need.
Pexels, Pixabay & Unsplash
Her organization has constructed 16,000 public toilets, improving hygiene and sanitation facilities for communities.
Pexels, Pixabay & Unsplash
Sudha Murty's captivating storytelling skills have made her a celebrated author in Kannada, Marathi, and English.
Pexels, Pixabay & Unsplash
As a visiting professor at Bangalore University and a professor at Christ University, she has made significant contributions to academic mentorship.
Pexels, Pixabay & Unsplash
Sudha Murty has received national recognition, including a gold medal from the Indian Institute of Engineers and a cash award for outstanding performance.
Pexels, Pixabay & Unsplash
Her inspiring family legacy includes her daughter's marriage to Rishi Sunak, who went on to become the UK's first Indian-origin Prime Minister.
Pexels, Pixabay & Unsplash
Find Out More