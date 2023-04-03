Anjali Choudhury
Suga's inspiring journey from delivery boy to BTS heartthrob
BTS Suga was just 13 years old when he began writing lyrics, but his parents were not supportive of his dream of becoming a rapper.
Later, his parents changed their mind and supported him. However, the BTS rapper faced a lot of issues in his music career.
There was a time when Suga had to choose between food or travelling to work. He also had to do part-time jobs for a living.
Suga auditioned for BTS and was selected as a BIGHIT trainee. He was the second member to join the band.
BTS' Suga worked as a delivery boy during his trainee days. One time, he met with an accident and injured his shoulder.
Suga's shoulder injury led to depression, but he fought it.
Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3, 2020.
BTS rapper made his comeback at the 35th Golden Disc Awards on January 9, 2021.
Suga is the first member of BTS who will go on a solo world tour. He will be on tour from April to June.
BTS Suga's solo documentary Suga: Road to D-Day will be released on OTT.
Suga will also release his debut solo album titled D-Day under his alias Agust D on April 21.
