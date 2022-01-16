Sunday Social: From Anushka Sharma to Megan Fox, trending posts by celebs this week
Image: Instagram/@meganfox, anushkasharma
Shehnaaz Gill recently took to her social media account after a long break and posted stunning pictures of herself in a black and emerald green outfit.
Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill
Anushka Sharma penned down an emotional note for her husband and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli after he announced he was stepping down as India's Test captain.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Leslie Grace recently shared the first look from her upcoming 'Batgirl', in which she will be playing Barbara Gordon/ Batgirl and set the internet ablaze.
Image: Instagram/@lesliegrace
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared glimpses from their first Lohri celebrations together as a married couple and had fans in awe of them.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Arjun Kapoor recently shared a post dismissing 'shady rumours' about his split from his girlfriend Malaika Arora.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
Producer Boney Kapoor shared a picture with South Indian star Ajith Kumar, which has fans excited about their upcoming film 'Valimai'.
Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently announced their engagement with an adorable video and took their fans by surprise.
Image: Instagram/@meganfox
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recreated Allu Arjun's look from his latest 'Pushpa: The Rise' and the actor reacted to it.
Image: Instagram/@ravindra.jadeja