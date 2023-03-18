Anjali Choudhury

Mar 18 ,2023

Suniel Shetty vibes with Shehnaaz Gill in these photos
Image: Varinder Chawla
Suniel Shetty recently made an appearance on the quirky show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill' Image: Varinder Chawla
For the show, Suniel Shetty wore an all-white outfit and paired it with sunglasses. Image: Varinder Chawla
The actor completed his sporty look with white Versus shoes. Image: Varinder Chawla
For the chat show, Shehnaaz Gill wore white checkered crop top with blue high-waisted jeans. Image: Varinder Chawla
Later, Shehnaaz posed with Suniel Shetty for the cameras in a sleek bun. Image: Varinder Chawla
