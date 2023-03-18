Anjali Choudhury
Mar 18 ,2023
Suniel Shetty vibes with Shehnaaz Gill in these photos
Image: Varinder Chawla
Suniel Shetty recently made an appearance on the quirky show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill'
Image: Varinder Chawla
For the show, Suniel Shetty wore an all-white outfit and paired it with sunglasses.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The actor completed his sporty look with white Versus shoes.
Image: Varinder Chawla
For the chat show, Shehnaaz Gill wore white checkered crop top with blue high-waisted jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Later, Shehnaaz posed with Suniel Shetty for the cameras in a sleek bun.
Image: Varinder Chawla
