Jun 15 ,2022
Sunil Chhetri: 10 unmissable records held by the Indian skipper
Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for making the most appearances for India. He has played 129 games for the country.
Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for scoring the most number of goals by an Indian player in ISL.
Image: ISL
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for scoring the most number of goals for India.
Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for scoring the most number of hat-tricks by an Indian player in the ISL.
Image: ISL
Sunil Chhetri is also the first Indian to score a hat-trick in the Indian Super League.
Image: ISL
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for winning the most number of AIFF Player of the Year awards.
Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for scoring the most number of hat-tricks for India.
Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for scoring the most number of goals by an Indian player in AFC competitions.
Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri is the only Indian player to play in three continents (Asia, Europe, and North America.
Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for scoring the most number of goals by an Indian player in the I-League.
Image: ISL
