Jun 15 ,2022

Sunil Chhetri: 10 unmissable records held by the Indian skipper
Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for making the most appearances for India. He has played 129 games for the country. Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for scoring the most number of goals by an Indian player in ISL. Image: ISL
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for scoring the most number of goals for India. Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for scoring the most number of hat-tricks by an Indian player in the ISL. Image: ISL
Sunil Chhetri is also the first Indian to score a hat-trick in the Indian Super League. Image: ISL
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for winning the most number of AIFF Player of the Year awards. Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for scoring the most number of hat-tricks for India. Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for scoring the most number of goals by an Indian player in AFC competitions. Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri is the only Indian player to play in three continents (Asia, Europe, and North America. Image: AIFF
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for scoring the most number of goals by an Indian player in the I-League. Image: ISL
Find Out More