Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 19 ,2022
Sunil Chhetri's incredible trophy haul in India, after Bengaluru FC wins Durand Cup
Image: @thedurandcup/Twitter
Sunil Chhetri led Bengaluru FC to a 2-1 win over Mumbai City in the Durand Cup 2022 title.
Image: @thedurandcup/Twitter
This was the first time, Chhetri won the Durand Cup title in his illustrious career.
Image: @bengalurufc/Twitter
The Team India captain won the Indian Super League 2018-19 title with Bengaluru FC.
Image: @IndSuperLeague/Twitter
Sunil Chhetri is a four-time I-League title winner.
Image: @ILeagueOfficial/Twitter
He won the I-League 2009-10 with Dempo, I-League 2012-13 with Churchhill Brothers, and I-League 2013-14 and 2015-16 with Bengaluru FC.
Image: @bengalurufc/Twitter
The Team India captain is also a two-time Federation Cup winner.
Image: @bengalurufc/Twitter
Chhetri picked up the Federation Cup 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons with Bengaluru FC.
Image: @bengalurufc/Twitter
Sunil Chhetri won the Super Cup title in 2018 with Bengaluru FC.
Image: @bengalurufc/Twitter
Chhetri also played the AFC Cup 2016 final with Bengaluru FC, but ended up finishing as the runners-up.
Image: @bengalurufc/Twitter
Find Out More