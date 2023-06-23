Aryan Suraj
Jun 23 ,2023
Sunil Chhetri's Unparalleled Records for Team India: A Trailblazer's Journey to Glory!
Sunil Chhetri, the king of Indian football, made his debut in 2005 for the team against Pakistan and scored on his debut.
The Indian skipper didn't stopped since then, let's take a look at some records that the 'Captain Cool' of India has created.
Sunil Chhetri won the Arjuna Award in 2011, the Padma Shri Award in 2019, and the Khel Ratna in 2021.
Sunil Chhetri is the third active player with most international goals (90 goals in 138 games), behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
AFC Challenge Cup 2008, SAFF Championship 2011, 2015, 2021 Nehru Cup 2007, 2009, 2012 Intercontinental Cup 2017, 2018, 2023 Tri-Nation Series 2023
138 - Most appearances for India 90 - Highest international goals by an Indian 21 - All-time top goal scorer in SAFF Championship
AIFF Player of the Year, FPAI Indian Player of the Year, SAFF Player of the Tournament, SAFF Cup Top Scorer, Hero of the Intercontinental Cup
AFC Cup All-time XI (The Strikers): Inductee in 2021
