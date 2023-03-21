Nitish Vashishtha
Mar 21 ,2023
Superhero actors and their real-life dates
Image: robertdowneyjr/Instagram
Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has been married to Fast Five actor Elsa Pataky since 2010.
Image: chrishemsworth/Instagram
Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. is married to film producer Susan Nicole Downey.
Image: robertdowneyjr/Instagram
Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds married his Green Lantern co-star Blake Lively in 2012.
Image: vancityreynolds/Instagram
Actor Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as Cable in Deadpool 2, married actor Kathryn Boyd in 2016.
Image: joshbrolin/Instagram
Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson, who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds, tied the knot with comedian and SNL Weekend Update host Colin Jost.
Image: Associated Press
Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill is currently dating model Natalie Viscuso.
Image: nviscuso/Instagram
Batman V Superman actor Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez famously tied the knot in July 2022.
Image: Associated Press
MCU actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk, is married to actress Sunrise Coigney.
Image: markruffalo/Instagram
Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman is married to Deborra-Lee Furness. They are known as one of the most enduring Hollywood couples.
Image: thehughjackman/Instagram
Spiderman actors Zendaya and Tom Holland are a popular couple. They started dating in July 2017.
Image: zendaya/Instagram
Captain America star Chris Evans recently confirmed his relationship with actor Alba Baptista on the Valentine's Day.
Image: chrisevans/Instagram
