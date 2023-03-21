Nitish Vashishtha

Mar 21 ,2023

Superhero actors and their real-life dates
Image: robertdowneyjr/Instagram
Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has been married to Fast Five actor Elsa Pataky since 2010. Image: chrishemsworth/Instagram
Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. is married to film producer Susan Nicole Downey. Image: robertdowneyjr/Instagram
Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds married his Green Lantern co-star Blake Lively in 2012. Image: vancityreynolds/Instagram
Actor Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as Cable in Deadpool 2, married actor Kathryn Boyd in 2016. Image: joshbrolin/Instagram
Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson, who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds, tied the knot with comedian and SNL Weekend Update host Colin Jost. Image: Associated Press
Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill is currently dating model Natalie Viscuso. Image: nviscuso/Instagram
Batman V Superman actor Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez famously tied the knot in July 2022. Image: Associated Press
MCU actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk, is married to actress Sunrise Coigney. Image: markruffalo/Instagram
Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman is married to Deborra-Lee Furness. They are known as one of the most enduring Hollywood couples. Image: thehughjackman/Instagram
Spiderman actors Zendaya and Tom Holland are a popular couple. They started dating in July 2017. Image: zendaya/Instagram
Captain America star Chris Evans recently confirmed his relationship with actor Alba Baptista on the Valentine's Day. Image: chrisevans/Instagram
