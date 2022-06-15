Supermoon rises over the horizon on June 14, delights skygazers all over the world
Image: AP
As it illuminated skies around the world, the full moon appeared larger than usual and sometimes somewhat orange-colored.
Image: AP
Roof decorations representing sacred beasts on the corner tower of Beijing's Forbidden City are silhouetted against supermoon.
Image: AP
The full moon rises behind buildings in Frankfurt's banking area on June 14, 2022.
Image: AP
Angel sculptures of St. Isaak's Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia, are silhouetted against the full moon.
Image: AP
The full moon rises above a church in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Image: AP
In Istanbul, Turkey, a supermoon rises behind the Galata Tower.
Image: AP
The strawberry full moon rises behind the ancient Poseidon temple at Cape Sounion, Greece, about 70 kilometres (45 miles) south of Athens.
Image: AP
As it rises near the Nubble Light, a waxing gibbous moon is seen at 98% full.
Image: AP
The full moon sets behind the telecommunications equipment atop the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany.
Image: AP
The full moon rises above Marseille, southern France.
Image: AP