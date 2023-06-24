Prateek Arya
Jun 24 ,2023
Suresh Raina opens Indian restaurant in Amsterdam
Image: @ImRaina/twitter
Suresh Raina, who through his IPL stint became widely known as Mr. IPL is exploring other endeavors after retirement from the game of cricket.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Raina owns a cricket academy by the name of CDS Sahara Cricket Academy.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Now away from the field of cricket Raina has entered the hospitality industry and opened a restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Image: @ImRaina/twitter
Suresh Raina shared the news of his new venture on Twitter. It is named Raina Indian Restaurant.
Image: @ImRaina/twitter
Raina admits he has a passion for food and cooking and with the start of the restaurant he states his endearing is set to take center stage.
Image: @ImRaina/twitter
In his time on the field Raina was known play delectable shots and now he is set to take the delicacies to the new industry.
Image: @ImRaina/twitter
