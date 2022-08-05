Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Aug 05 ,2022
Suresh Raina receives honorable doctorate from VELS Institute of Science & Technology
Image: @IshariKGanesh/Twitter
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina received an honorable doctorate from VELS Institute of Science & Technology in Chennai on Friday.
Image: @ImRaina/Twitter
Raina shared pictures from the 12th Annual Convocation ceremony on his official Twitter handle. "I am humbled to receive this honour," Raina said.
Image: @ImRaina/Twitter
"I am moved by all the love & thank you from the bottom of my heart," Raina added in his tweet.
Image: @ImRaina/Twitter
The VELS university is located in Chennai and Raina also made an honorable mention about the same in his tweet.
Image: @IshariKGanesh/Twitter
The former Chennai Super Kings player said, "Chennai is home & it has a special place for me".
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Raina represented CSK for many years in the Indian Premier League (IPL), before being released by the team in 2021.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Suresh Raina is most remembered for his time playing for the Indian cricket team.
Image: AP
Suresh Raina played international cricket for India from 2004 to 2020.
Image: BCCI
He scored 7988 runs for India in his career after representing the national team in over 300 matches across formats.
Image: AP
Find Out More