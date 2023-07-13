Anirban Sarkar

Jul 13 ,2023

Suresh Raina's restaurant in Amsterdam receives an incredible response
Image: BCCI
Suresh Raina opened up a restaurant in Amsterdam Image: ImRaina/Twitter
Suresh Raina's restaurant garnered a massive response in Amsterdam. The player broke the news on social media Image: ImRaina/Twitter
A delighted Suresh Raina can be seen posing with his wife and friends at his restaurant Image: ImRaina/Twitter:
Suresh Raina spent most of his IPL journey in the CSK jersey Image: BCCI
Suresh Raina is one of the very few players to breach the 5000 runs mark in IPL Image: IPL/BCCI
Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2022 Image: BCCI
The former Indian player is also fondly called Mr. IPL Image: BCCi
