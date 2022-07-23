Sneha Biswas
Jul 23 ,2022
Suriya birthday special: 'Jai Bhim' to 'Soorarai Pottru' iconic movies of actor
'Soorarai Pottru' witnessed Suriya playing the role of Maara, a former Captain of the Indian Air Force.
Image: Twitter@arya_offl
Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' hit the theatres on March 10 and had a terrific response at the box office.
Image: Twitter@Ravirockzz8885
'Jai Bhim' was released in 2021 and chronicled the journey of a brave activist-lawyer who fights for the justice of poor people.
Image: Instagram@actorsuriya
AR Murugadoss’s 'Ghajini' was one of the biggest blockbusters in Suriya’s career.
Image: Instagram@remo_mam
'Perazhagan' saw Suriya tackle dual roles of the hunchback Chinna and an aggressive college student, Karthik.
Image: Instagram@isai_thenral_143
'Singam' was Suriya’s big leap as a commercial hero and fans loved him in a fearless avatar of a cop.
Image: Instagram@suriyaanna_fangirl
'Pithamagan' saw Suriya sharing screen space with Vikram. In the film, Suriya played Sakthi and Vikram takes on the role of an orphan named Chithan.
Image: Instagram@chiyaanfreak
Find Out More