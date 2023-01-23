Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jan 23 ,2023
Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav pray for Rishabh Pant at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain
Image: @ANI/Twitter
Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
As per ANI, the trio performed Baba Mahakal’s Bhasma Aarti in the temple.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
During the visit, Suryakumar revealed that they prayed for Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
Rishabh Pant was left with severe injuries after meeting with a car accident on December 30.
Image: PTI
Speaking to ANI, Suryakumar said, "We prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant".
Image: @ANI/Twitter
“His comeback is very important to us,” Suryakumar added.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
Team India recently traveled to Indore for the third ODI against New Zealand.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
Ujjain is around 54 km away from Indore, the host city for the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 24.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
