Shreya Pandey
Mar 24 ,2023
Sushmita Sen dubs for Taali
Varinder Chawla
Sushmita Sen was spotted outside a dubbing studio on March 23.
Varinder Chawla
The actress shared the news of suffering a heart attack on March 2.
Varinder Chawla
Following her recovery, the Aarya actress was quick to resume work.
Varinder Chawla
She stepped out to dub for her upcoming movie, Taali.
Varinder Chawla
This is not the first time Sushmita stepped out to post her heart attack. She walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week on March 11.
Varinder Chawla
Find Out More