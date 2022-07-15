Prachi Arya
Sushmita Sen: Take fitness lessons from 'Aarya' star for a toned body
IMAGE: Instagram/sushmitasen47
Actor Sushmita Sen is considered as a gym freak where she focusses on bodyweight training and flexibility.
IMAGE: Instagram/sushmitasen47
What really characterises Sushmita Sen is her drive and enthusiasm for trying out new things in her workout regime.
IMAGE: Instagram/sushmitasen47
At 46, Sushmita Sen's intense workout regimen belies her age and she sets major fitness goals with her regimes.
IMAGE: Instagram/sushmitasen47
Her dedication to her fitness is a source of inspiration, and her fans really look up to her routine.
IMAGE: Instagram/sushmitasen47
Apart from hitting the gym, the former Miss Universe has added calisthenics, aerial silk yoga and combination martial arts to her routine.
IMAGE: Instagram/sushmitasen47
Sushmita is always trying new forms to keep looking and feeling fit, and this routine while working on her strength is one of them.
IMAGE: Instagram/sushmitasen47
Through intense workout regime and love for fitness, the actor has achieved a body which she often flaunts on social media.
IMAGE: Instagram/sushmitasen47
The picture is a proof that shows how the actor flaunts her muscles and tonned body after a rigorous routine.
IMAGE: Instagram/sushmitasen47
