Swiggy annual StatEATstics 2021: Most-ordered dishes across cities on Swiggy
Mumbai order Dal Khichdi the most, as per the report. Other dishes like Chicken Fried Rice, Pav Bhaji, Masala Dosa and more were the favourite dishes of Mumbaikars on Swiggy.
Chicken Biryani emerged on the top of the list on Swiggy in Hyderabad.
Masala Dosa was the top pick for Bangalore, as per the sixth annual Swiggy StatEATstics report of 2021. It also emerged as the most health-conscious city.
Chicken Biryani topped the list of most-ordered dishes in 2021 on Swiggy in Chennai.
Kolkata enjoyed Chicken Biryani the most in the year 2021, as per the report.
Lucknow devoured Chicken Biryani in the year 2021 as it managed to top the list of Most-ordered dishes in the city on Swiggy.
Pune ordered the popular vegetarian dish Paneer Tikka Masala the most throughout the year 2021.
Jaipur enjoyed the vegetarian dish, Dal Fry, in the year 2021 followed by Paneer Butter Masala, Kadai Paneer among others.
Dal Makhani was craved by many in Delhi. Dishes like Veg Pizza McPuff, McAloo Tikki among others were also included in the list.
Gurgaon enjoyed Dal Makhani throughout the year followed by dishes like French Fries, Masala Dosa, Paneer Butter Malasa and more.
