Anjali Choudhury
Mar 23 ,2023
Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell enjoy zoo outing
Image: @glenpowell/Instagram
Sydney Sweeney shared a series of photos from her Australia trip and was seen feeding a carrot to a giraffe.
Image: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram
Her co-star Glen Powell was also spotted feeding a giraffe in the Taronga Zoo, Sydney.
Image: @glenpowell/Instagram
Sydney Sweeney wore a floral cap-sleeves dress teamed with sunglasses and a ponytail.
Image: @glenpowell/Instagram
Glenn Powell opted for a casual look and wore a black T-shirt with tinted sunglasses.
Image: @glenpowell/Instagram
The Euphoria star had a fun outing with Glen Powell's family.
Image: @glenpowell/Instagram
