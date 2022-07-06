Sylvester Stallone's birthday special: A look at 'Rambo' actor's unseen pics
Sylvester Stallone is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.
Image: Instagram@allstallone
Stallone is well known for his charming looks and impeccable acting skills.
Image: Instagram@allstallone
The actor was born on July 6, 1946, in the Hell’s Kitchen area of New York City.
Image: Instagram@allstallone
Stallone initially stayed with his father following his parents’ separation in 1957. However, at age of 15, he went back to his mother in Philadelphia.
Image: Instagram@allstallone
He became interested in acting while attending the American College of Switzerland.
Image: Instagram@allstallone
Stallone gained immense popularity by starring in the 'Rambo' franchise.
Image: Instagram@allstallone
The actor shared a good bond with most of his co-stars and this throwback pic is proof of that.
Image: Instagram@allstallone
Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are Hollywood's best buddies as they are often seen hanging out with each other.
Image: Instagram@allstallone