Vishal Tiwari
Nov 10 ,2022
T20 WC: 4 big reasons behind India's loss to England
Image: BCCI
The failure of KL Rahul at the top of the order is one of the reasons behind India's loss in the semifinal.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma's poor show with the bat was also a reason behind the loss. He scored 27 off 28 balls.
Image: BCCI
The failure of Indian bowling attack to break England's opening partnership could be another reason.
Image: BCCI
Another reason could be Team India's selection for the semifinal match against England.
Image: BCCI
