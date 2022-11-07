Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 07 ,2022
T20 WC: Kohli leads run-charts, Surya close behind
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Virat Kohli leads the run-scoring charts at the T20 World Cup 2022 with 246 runs in 5 games at average of 123.00 and SR of 138.98 as Super 12 stage concludes.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Netherlands' Max O'Dowd sits 2nd in the scoring charts with 242 runs in 8 games after the Super 12 stage at T20 WC 2022.
Image: AP
Suryakumar Yadav is the 3rd highest run-scorer so far in the T20 WC 2022 with 225 runs in 5 games at an average of 75.00 and SR of 193.96.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis sits 4th in the run-scoring charts after the Super 12 stage, with 223 runs in eight games.
Image: AP
Sri Lanka allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga finished the T20 WC Super 12 stage at the top of the wicket-taking charts with 15 scalps in 8 games.
Image: AP
Netherlands' Bas de Leede sits second in the list with 13 wickets in 8 games.
Image: @KNCBcricket/Twitter
Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarbani finished the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 with 12 wickets in 8 games.
Image: AP
South African pacer Anrich Nortje notched up 11 wickets in 5 games and finished the Super 12 stage as the 4th-highest wicket-taker.
Image: AP
