Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 14 ,2022
T20 WC: Why Hardik should be next India captain after Rohit?
Image: bcci.tv/IPL/AP
Following India’s exit from the T20 WC 2022, Hardik Pandya will lead India in the T20I series against New Zealand.
Image: AP
Pandya will lead the team in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul.
Image: bcci.tv
The star all-rounder has already led India in a 2-0 T20I series victory against Ireland.
Image: bcci.tv
Pandya led Gujarat Titans to an IPL title victory in the team’s debut season in the tournament.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Pandya has proved to be the best all-rounder for Team India in recent times.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
In the T20 WC 2022, Pandya hit 128 runs in 6 games, at a strike rate of 131.95, and took eight wickets with the best effort of 3/30.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Pandya’s 63 off 33 against England in the T20 WC 2022 semi-final was the highest knock among the Indian batters.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
The 29-year-old has scored 1117 runs and has registered 62 wickets in 79 T20I games so far in his career.
Image: AP
