T20 World Cup 2021: 5 key factors that determined New Zealand's thumping win over England
Toss played an important role in Abu Dhabi and it was Kane Williamson who was lucky to have won it.
Jos Buttler had been outstanding for England with the bat and dismissing him inside the first 10 overs was a major success for New Zealand
Losing Jason Roy before the semi-final match was a huge blow for England and as expected they failed to make a strong start in the powerplay.
Jimmy Neesham delivered with the bat when it mattered the most playing a match-winning knock of 27 runs to help the team to victory.
Daryl Mitchell after struggling in the initial part of the innings went on attack scoring 72 runs in 47 balls to guide the team to victory.
