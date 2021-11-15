T20 World Cup 2021: No Indian in ICC's Team of the tournament
Image: ICC/Website
David Warner finished the World Cup as the second-highest run-scorer with 289 runs in 7 matches. He also won the Man of the Tournament award.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Jos Buttler finished the competition as England's highest run-scorer with 269 runs in 6 innings. He was the lone centurion in the tournament.
Image: JosButtler/Twitter
Babar Azam was the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2021. He scored 303 runs in 6 innings. He has been named the captain of the ICC side.
Image: BabarAzam/Twitter
Charith Asalanka finished as Sri Lanka's highest run-scorer and fifth-highest overall. He scored 231 runs in 6 innings.
Image: T20WorldCup[/ICC
Aiden Markram finished the T20 World Cup as South Africa's leading second-highest run-scorer with 162 runs in 5 innings.
Image: T20WorldCup/ICC
Moeen Ali picked the second most number of wickets (7) for England. He was also instrumental with the bat, scoring 92 runs in 4 innings.
Image: WorcsCCC/Twitter
Wanindu Hasaranga finished the World Cup as the highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets to his name. He also picked a hat-trick against South Africa.
Image: RCB/Twitter
Trent Boult was not only the best bowler for New Zealand but also in the tournament. He finished as joint second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Josh Hazlewood picked the second most number of wickets for Australia in the T20 World Cup. He registered a bowling figure of 3/16 in the final.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Adam Zampa finished the World Cup as Australia's highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets to his name. He picked the second most number of wickets in the tournament.
Image: ICC/Twitter
12. Anrich Nortje picked the most number of wickets for South Africa. He finished the tournament with 9 wickets to his name.
Image: @BraMahlatse/Twitter