T20 World Cup 2021: Top 5 contenders who could finish atop run-scoring charts
Image: BabarAzam/Twitter/cricket.com.au
Virat Kohli scored a half-century in his very first game. He's got four more games in the group stage and could easily finish as one of the top run-scorers in the World Cup.
Image: ICC
Babar Azam is currently 6th in the table with 128 runs in 3 matches. He's has got two more games left in the group stage and could finish atop the run-scoring charts.
Image: BabarAzam/Twitter
Mushfiqur Rahim has 143 runs in 6 matches and has still got two more games left. He could finish amongst top-5 in the run-scoring charts.
Image: MushfiqurRahim/Twitter
David Warner is currently ranked 25th in the table with 79 runs in just 2 matches. Warner has still got three more games in the group stage to take a spot in the top-5.
Image: cricket.com.au
Mohammad Rizwan is 9th in the table with 120 runs in 3 matches. Rizwan has two more games left in the group stage and could finish amongst the top-5 in the run-scoring charts.
Image: MohammadRizwan/Twitter