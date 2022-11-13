Suraj Alva
Nov 13 ,2022
T20 World Cup 2022: 5 best individual knocks in T20 WC finals thus far
Image: AP/BCCI
The T20 World Cup has reached it's climax with England facing Pakistan in the final
Image: AP
The T20 World Cup has witnessed amazing batting performances and we take a look at some of the finest knocks.
Image: AP
India was unbeaten in the 2014 T20 World Cup and was looking favourites to win the title. Despite Virat Kohli's unbeaten 77-run knock Sri Lanka went onto lift.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played a wonderful knock of 85 runs in the T20 World Cup 2021 final. Despite playing captain's knock the Kiwis lost match.
Image: AP
In the low-scoring T20 World Cup final in 2012 Marlon Samuels 78 runs to see West indies reach defending total. The Windies bowlers won the match by 36runs.
Image: AP
Marlon Samuels played a huge part in West Indies retaining their title in 2016. His unbeaten knock of 85 runs took the team past finish line.
Mitchell Marsh played a huge role in Australia winning T20 World Cup last year. The all-rounder smashed unbeaten 77 runs to guide the team to 8 wicket win.
Image: AP
Find Out More