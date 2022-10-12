Suraj Alva
T20 World Cup 2022: 5 players tipped to shine at the global showpiece event
Australia, who are hosting the T20 World Cup this year are the defending champions.
As teams gear up for the T20 World Cup tournament, we take a look at the players who are ready to make an impact
David Warner was a major reason why Australia won the T20 trophy. The opener scored 289 runs at a strike rate of almost 150.
Warner will have the home advantage during the T20 World Cup and will look to have yet another excellent run in the tournament.
Wanindu Hasaranga had a fantastic 2021 tournament finishing a leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.
Hasaranga helped Sri Lanka win Asi Cup and has already begun to warm up for T20 World Cup with an economic spell gainst Zimbabwe.
Jos Buttler was the only player to score a century in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup.
Buttler is currently recovering from an injury and after a great IPL he will look to bounce back in Australia.
Suryakumar Yadav is currently in the form of his life and will look to carry the momentum in the T20 World Cup.
The Mumbai cricketer is the leading run-scorer in the shortest format in 2022. He will look to make an impression after failure in the previous edition.
Mohammad Rizwan is the most dangerous batsman in the T20I format. His consistency with the bat has earned him the No 1 spot in ICC Ranking
Mohammad Rizwan was the third-highest run-getter in the previous edition and will look to repeat a similar performance.
