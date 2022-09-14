Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 14 ,2022
T20 World Cup 2022: A look at Team India's highest T20I run-getters this year
Image: AP
Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run-scorer for India in T20I this year, with a tally of 567 runs in 17 matches, at a strike rate of 182.31.
Image: AP
Shreyas Iyer has scored the 2nd most runs for India in 2022. His tally stands at 449 runs in 14 games with the help of four fifties.
Image: AP
Ishan Kishan has 430 runs in 14 games for India in 2022. He has not been included in India's T20 World Cup squad.
Image: AP
Captain Rohit Sharma sits fourth in the list of highest scorers with 423 runs to his tally in 17 games.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli follows Rohit in the chart, with 357 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 142.80. He has hit one century and 3 fifties in 2022.
Image: AP
Hardik Pandya has hit 331 runs in 16 T20I games for India in 2022, at a strike rate of 142.06.
Image: AP
Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has scored 311 runs in 17 T20I games this year. However, he has averaged 25.91.
Image: AP
Deepak Hooda has scored 293 runs for in India in 12 T20I games this year. He has an average of 41.85 and strike rate of 155.85.
Image: AP
Ravindra Jadeja sits 9th in the list of highest scorers with 201 games in 9 games. He is out of the T20 World Cup with a knee injury.
Image: AP
Find Out More