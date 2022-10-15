Jigyanshushri Mahanta
T20 World Cup 2022: Best knocks by Indian batsmen in tournament's history
Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 78 runs vs Pakistan during the 2012 T20 World Cup.
Kohli’s knock powered India to an eight-wicket win in the group-stage match.
Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten knock of 79 runs against Australia in the 2010 T20 World Cup.
Sharma’s knock rescued India from a collapse at 23/4 and took their score to 135 while chasing 185.
Virat Kohli hit 82 not out off 51 balls vs Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup, which is regarded as one of his best knocks.
His knock took India’s score from 94/4 in 14 overs to 161/4 in 19.1 overs, as India won by 6 wickets.
Kohli hit 89 unbeaten runs against West Indies during the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final.
Kohli hit 11 fours and a six, during his knock and took India’s score to 192, which WI chased down in the final over.
Suresh Raina hit 101 runs vs South Africa during the 2010 T20 World Cup.
Raina is India’s first and only centurion at the T20 World Cup.
