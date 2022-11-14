Vishal Tiwari
Nov 14 ,2022
T20 World Cup 2022: Full list of awards
England won the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday after defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets.
Sam Curran was named the player of the match for his bowling figure of 3/12 in the final.
Sam Curran was also named the player of the tournament for picking 13 wickets.
England as winners of the T20 World Cup 2022 received $1.6 million in prize money.
Pakistan as runners-up of the T20 World Cup 2022 received $800,000 in prize money.
