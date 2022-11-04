Vishal Tiwari
Nov 04 ,2022
T20 World Cup 2022: Highest run-scorers at the tournament so far
Indian batter Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 220 runs in 4 matches.
Netherlands' Max O'Dowd is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 213 runs in 7 matches.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis is the third-highest run-scorer with 205 runs in 7 matches.
Lorcan Tucker of Ireland is the fourth-highest run-scorer with 204 runs in 7 matches.
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips is the fifth-highest run-scorer with 195 runs in 4 matches.
