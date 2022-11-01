Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 01 ,2022
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table after Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
Image: AP
Australia picked their 2nd Super 12 win by beating Ireland and climbed to 2nd in Group 1 standings with five points after 4 games, which includes a loss.
Image: AP
New Zealand lead Group 1 standings with two wins and one no-result in 3 games. They are on equal points as Australia but have an NRR of +3.850.
Image: AP
England is 3rd in Group 1 with three points, courtesy of one win, one defeat, and one no result to their name in three games.
Image: AP
Ireland are 4th in Group 1 standings with one win, two defeats and one no result. They are on equal points as England, but have an inferior NRR of -1.544.
Image: AP
Sri Lanka have risen to third in Group 1 with two wins and two defeats after four games. They have four points to their credit with NRR of -0.457.
Image: AP
Afghanistan have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after their defeat to Sri Lanka. They have 2 points from 4 games.
Image: AP
South Africa lead Group 2 standings with 5 points after beating India on Sunday. They have two wins in three games, alongside a no result.
Image: AP
India are second in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage with two wins and one loss so far in 3 games. They have an NRR of +0.844.
Image: bcci.tv
Bangladesh are third and have also earned four points so far with two wins and a loss in 3 games, but have an NRR of -1.533.
Image: AP
Zimbabwe are 4th in the Group 2 standings with one win, one loss and one no result in three games. They have three points to their credit.
Image: AP
Pakistan are fifth in the Group 2 Super 12 standings with two defeats and a win.
Image: AP
The Netherlands are fifth in the table with three defeats in three games so far in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.
Image: AP
Find Out More