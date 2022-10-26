Vidit Dhawan
Oct 28 ,2022
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table after Australia vs England
Image: AP
With a win and a no-result, New Zealand currently lead Group 1 with three points.
Image: AP
Sri Lanka have fallen down to fifth place in Group 1 with two points and an NRR of 0.450 after two games.
Image: AP
Despite suffering a shock defeat to Ireland, England are in second place with three points and an NRR of 0.144 after three games.
Image: AP
On the other hand, Ireland are in third position after win over ENG and a draw vs Afghanistan. They have 3 points from 3 games.
Image: AP
Australia have risen to 4th place with three points and an NRR of -1.555, while Afghanistan are sixth in Group 1 with just two points from 3 games.
Image: Twitter@cricket.com.au
After one game, Bangladesh currently in fourth in the Group 2 standings with two points and an NRR of -2.375.
Image: AP
After stunning victory over Pakistan, India beat Netherlands and are currently in first place with four points and an NRR of 1.425.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
South Africa are currently in second position in Group 2 with three points and an NRR of 5.200.
Image: AP
Following disappointing losses to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan find themselves in fifth place with no points yet.
Image: AP
Netherlands find themselves in last place in the Group 2 standings with zero points and an NRR of -1.625.
Image: CricketNetherlands
Find Out More