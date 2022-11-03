Suraj Alva
Nov 05 ,2022
T20 World Cup 2022 Points table after England beat Sri Lanka
Image: AP
Team India takes the top spot in Group 2 after win over Bangladesh by 5 runs under DLS rule. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli starred with the bat scoring 50's
Image: AP
South Africa is currently second on the points table and will need to win their last match against Netherlands to qualify for semis.
Image: AP
Despite the heartbreaking loss to India by 5 runs, Bangladesh drop down to fourth spot in Group 2 with four points and a NRR of -1.272
Image: AP
Zimbabwe lost their previous match against the Netherlands after which they are currently placed fourth in group 2.
Image: AP
Pakistan defeated South Africa to avoid elimination. They have now risen to the 3rd spot with 4 points in 4 matches with a NRR of +1.117.
Image: AP
The Netherlands registered their first victory in the Super 12 stage but is currently at the bottom of Group 2.
Image: AP
New Zealand is currently at the top spot in Group 1 with 7 points and a healthy NRR of +2.113. They have virtually qualified for the semis.
Image: AP
England also has 7 points but have qualified for the semifinals due to a positive NRR after winning their match against Sri Lanka.
Image: AP
The defending champions have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup by England. They have 7 points and an NRR of -173 which is less than England.
Image: AP
Sri Lanka is currently fourth in Group 1 and have been knocked out of the competition. The Asia Cup champions face England in last match.
Image: AP
Ireland is currently fifth in Group 1 and will not qualify for the semi-final.
Image: AP
Afghanistan is yet to register a win in the tournament and is currently placed at the bottom go group 1. They lost their last match to Afghanistan by 4 runs.
Image: AP
