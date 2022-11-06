Suraj Alva
Nov 06 ,2022
T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 matches of this edition thus far
Image: AP
The ongoing T20 World Cup has produced some excellent matches be it the first-round fixtures or the Super 12 stage.
Image: AP
The ongoing T20 World Cup has witnessed final over thrillers, and epic comebacks. We take a look at the five best matches of the tournament so far.
Image: AP
The India vs Pakistan fixture top the list of the best five matches with the men in blue winning the match by four wickets.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli was the star of the match for India as he scored an unbeaten half-century to help the team win the match in the final ball of the chase.
Image: AP
Pakistan cricket team were humiliated by Zimbabwe after handing them defeat by 1 run in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022.
Image: AP
Ireland and Scotland played a thrilling match in the opening round. Ireland won the match on the final delivery on the penultimate over with Campher scoring 50.
Image: AP
The UAE vs Netherlands fixture, from the opening day of the T20 World Cup 2022 was a thrilling one as the match was full of ups and downs.
Image: AP
The Netherlands batsmen held their nerves and managed to finish off the chase with just a ball to spare.
Image: AP
The UAE vs Namibia match was a thrilling match as UAE registered their first win at a T20 World Cup and knocking out Namibia out of the tournament.
Image: AP
Find Out More