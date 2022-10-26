Vidit Dhawan
Oct 26 ,2022
T20 World Cup 2022: Top performers so far after New Zealand vs Afghanistan
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Virat Kohli stunned cricketing fans around the world after he almost single-handedly led India to a sensational victory against Pakistan.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Virat Kohli smacked 82 runs off just 53 deliveries, an inning that included six fours and four sixes.
Image: AP
Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was another bright spark against Pakistan as he delivered with both bat and ball.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
After contributing with three wickets with the ball in hand, Hardik Pandya also scored 40 runs off 37 deliveries with the bat.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis got his side out of a difficult situation by smacking a record-breaking fifty against Sri Lanka.
Image: Twitter@cricket.com.au
Marcus Stoinis smacked the second-quickest fifty (17 balls) in a T20 World Cup game after Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.
Image: Twitter@cricket.com.au
England all-rounder Sam Curran decimated Afghanistan's batting line-up by picking up an outstanding five-wicket haul.
Image: AP
Sam Curran's stunning bowling performance helped him to become the first Englishman to pick up a five-wicket haul at a T20 World Cup.
Image: AP
Devon Conway's knock helped New Zealand open their T20 World Cup account with a fantastic 89-run win against Australia.
Image: Twitter@Blackcaps
Devon Conway smacked an unbeaten 92 runs off just 58 deliveries, an inning that included seven fours and two sixes.
Image: Twitter@Blackcaps
